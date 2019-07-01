It appears a pair of Tom Thibodeau favorites on the Timberwolves roster have found a new home.

Both Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson agreed to deals elsewhere on Sunday, with Rose expected to sign a two-year, $15 million deal with the Pistons and Gibson to sign a two-year $20 million deal with the Knicks, according to reports from ESPN. Rose came to the Wolves late in the 2017-18 season after the Cavaliers waived him. He reunited with former Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau, who he played for in Chicago and Rose rejuvenated his career after signing for a minimum contract last season.

Rose averaged 18 points per game while shooting 48 percent in 51 games. The highlight of his season with the Wolves was a 50-point game he had Oct. 31 against the Jazz at Target Center.

Rose, 30, was also a respected voice in the Wolves' locker room, often a steadying force and a source of leadership. The same applies to Gibson, a valuable veteran who is a New York native and is now headed home. Gibson, 34, averaged 10.8 points per game last season and started 57 of 70 games. He came off the bench late in the season as the Wolves gave an extended look to Dario Saric in the starting lineup. Gibson signed with the Wolves prior to the 2017-18 season.