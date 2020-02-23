5 p.m. at Denver • FSN (830-AM)

Russell will sit for ‘planned rest’

– 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds and three steals.

Nuggets update: The Wolves will see some familiar faces as they dealt Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to Denver as part of the four-team trade that sent Robert Covington to Houston and brought Beasley and Hernangomez to Minnesota. The Nuggets then dealt Napier to the Wizards. Bates-Diop has played in two games with Denver and has averaged 3.5 points. He was inactive for Denver’s previous game against Oklahoma City. Vonleh had played in 12 minutes in one game and scored four points. … Center Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season against the Wolves.

CHRIS HINE