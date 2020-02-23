5 p.m. at Denver • FSN (830-AM)
Russell will sit for ‘planned rest’
Wolves update: D’Angelo Russell will not play in Sunday’s game against Denver for what the team is calling “planned rest.” Russell did not practice Saturday in Denver and coach Ryan Saunders mentioned Russell was dealing with knee soreness. Russell received treatment after Friday’s loss to Boston. The Wolves said they want to manage Russell’s workload with the team playing a lot of games in a short amount of time. They are also embarking at least a two-week stretch without Karl-Anthony Towns in the lineup because of a fractured left wrist. The Wolves held their own offensively in a 127-117 loss to the Celtics on Saturday night with undrafted rookie Naz Reid getting the start in Towns’ place. Reid filled up the stat sheet well enough – 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting to go with nine rebounds and three steals.
Nuggets update: The Wolves will see some familiar faces as they dealt Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to Denver as part of the four-team trade that sent Robert Covington to Houston and brought Beasley and Hernangomez to Minnesota. The Nuggets then dealt Napier to the Wizards. Bates-Diop has played in two games with Denver and has averaged 3.5 points. He was inactive for Denver’s previous game against Oklahoma City. Vonleh had played in 12 minutes in one game and scored four points. … Center Nikola Jokic is averaging 19.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists this season against the Wolves.
CHRIS HINE