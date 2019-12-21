IMPACT PLAYER: Nikola Jokic, Denver
One of the best big men in the league played like it, notching a triple double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
71 Combined three-pointers missed for the Wolves in two games vs. Nuggets
0 Times the Wolves led.
6 Assists for Andrew Wiggins, his most in seven games.
