IMPACT PLAYER: Nikola Jokic, Denver

One of the best big men in the league played like it, notching a triple double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

71 Combined three-pointers missed for the Wolves in two games vs. Nuggets

0 Times the Wolves led.

6 Assists for Andrew Wiggins, his most in seven games.

CHRIS HINE