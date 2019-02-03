GAME RECAP
Impact player
Malik Beasley, Denver
He scored 22 points, making four of seven three-pointers and helping Denver to its sixth consecutive victory.
By the NUMBERS
48-41 Denver’s rebounding edge, one reason it had a 19-13 advantage in second-chance points.
48-42 Denver’s edge in points scored in the paint.
2 Consecutive point-assist double-doubles for Jerryd Bayless.
Kent Youngblood
