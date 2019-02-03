GAME RECAP

Impact player

Malik Beasley, Denver

He scored 22 points, making four of seven three-pointers and helping Denver to its sixth consecutive victory.

By the NUMBERS

48-41 Denver’s rebounding edge, one reason it had a 19-13 advantage in second-chance points.

48-42 Denver’s edge in points scored in the paint.

2 Consecutive point-assist double-doubles for Jerryd Bayless.

Kent Youngblood