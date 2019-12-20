wolves gameday

8:30 p.m. at Denver • FSN, 830-AM

Outlook bleak amid losing

Wolves update: Minnesota embarks on another four-game trip against Western Conference foes amid a discernible funk. The Wolves have lost eight straight games — the last one Wednesday being the most humbling, a 107-99 home loss to a New Orleans team that had lost 13 consecutive games — to fall a season-low six games under .500 (10-16). ... Half of that eight-game streak was compiled on a winless road trip against Dallas, Oklahoma City, L.A. Lakers and Phoenix, putting a dent in a once-robust Wolves road record that now stands at 7-6. ... Star center Karl-Anthony Towns missed Wednesday's loss because of a sprained left knee, and it is unclear whether he will play Friday or Saturday (in Portland). Jarrett Culver (illness) also missed the Pelicans loss, while Jake Layman (toe) remains out indefinitely.

Nuggets update: Denver is 18-8 and defeated Minnesota once this season — a 100-98 overtime victory at Target Center. The Nuggets rank first in the NBA in opponent three-point percentage (.307). ... On offense, all five starters are averaging in double figures, led by G Jamal Murray (17.5) and C Nikola Jokic (17.1), and all have started at least 24 of Denver's 26 games.|michael rand