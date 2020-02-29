2:30 p.m. vs. Dallas •FSN (830-AM)

Team goes forward without Crabbe

Wolves update: Only a month after trading for Allen Crabbe, the Timberwolves and the veteran swingman have agreed to a contract buyout. Dealt from Atlanta for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham on Jan. 16, Crabbe, 27, never quite clicked in Minnesota, playing in only nine games and averaging 3.2 points. Crabbe had missed the past four games for what was called “personal reasons.” … This marks the first two consecutive Sundays the Wolves will tip off at 2:30 p.m. at Target Center. It also marks the second time in a week the Wolves will face the Mavericks after falling 139-123 on Monday in Dallas. D’Angelo Russell had 29 points and five assists in that matchup. … That game also marked the return of F Jake Layman from a prolonged absence following a torn ligament in his toe. He is averaging 6.3 points on 29% shooting in his three games back. … The Wolves were outrebounded in their loss at Orlando on Saturday 54-33. In the six games C Karl-Anthony Towns (left wrist fracture) has missed, the Wolves have the second-worst defensive rebounding percentage in the league (.692).

Mavericks update: Luka Doncic didn’t need to play in the fourth quarter Monday, and he finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. … G Jalen Brunson will miss this game because of a shoulder that also kept him out Monday. Seth Curry has seen an uptick in minutes since Brunson went out, and he had 37 points in a loss at Miami on Friday, shooting 8-for-9 on three-point attempts. … Tim Hardaway Jr. had a strong showing vs. the Wolves in Dallas, scoring 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting. … Dallas enters having won four of its past six games.

Chris Hine