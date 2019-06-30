Negotiations in free agency were set to begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, and the Timberwolves aren’t sitting on the sidelines.

The Wolves have a meeting scheduled with Nets restricted free agent D’Angelo Russell, and the New York Times reported the Wolves are at the top of Russell’s wish list.

But Russell will have a lot of suitors, including his former team the Lakers, and the Wolves still have to show how they will create the necessary cap space to sign Russell, but the Wolves are confident they can get creative to do that. President Gersson Rosas, coach Ryan Saunders and Russell’s friend Karl-Anthony Towns will be meeting with Russell and his representatives.

Russell also reportedly will meet with the Lakers, and how the Lakers end up using their salary-cap room could impact the timing of Russell’s decision. The Lakers are also in play for the services of Kawhi Leonard.

The Wolves also have a Skype meeting set up with their own restricted free agent point guard, Tyus Jones, sources said. That meeting will also take place Sunday.

Bringing in Russell might require a trade and deft roster maneuvering. It might include a sign-and-trade scenario with the Nets and a third team.

The Wolves have $111 million committed to eight players after the trading of Dario Saric and the drafting of Jarrett Culver with the sixth overall pick last week. The salary cap sits at $109 million.

Perhaps the Wolves find a taker for Andrew Wiggins and the four years remaining on his maximum contract, which is worth $27.5 million next season. That’s a tall order, but moving Wiggins and other pieces could create the necessary space available to sign Russell. The question for the Wolves would be — what would they have to give up to make that happen?

Another path to signing Russell includes packaging guard Jeff Teague’s expiring contract at $19 million with assets, like multiple draft picks (and potentially multiple first-round picks) and using the stretch provision on the two years and approximately $33.5 million owed Gorgui Dieng. Doing so would spread the value of Dieng’s contract over five years, but provide over $9 million in cap relief immediately.