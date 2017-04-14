Probably hours into his workday already, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau met with reporters at 9 a.m. Friday to discuss seasons past and future.

By then, he had already done the math.

“We have 151 days until camp opens next year,” he said. “There is a lot of work that has to be done.”

He started by meeting individually with players on Thursday before he sent them into their summer with a month’s “active rest” while asking them to both watch and study the NBA playoffs.

After that month, they go back to work on development programs while Thibodeau and his staff prepare for June’s draft, July’s free agency and pursue trades that could come sooner or later.

All are decisions that will determine whether current players such as upcoming free agent Shabazz Muhammad and point guard Ricky Rubio, among others, will still be Timberwolves when they play preseason games in China come October.

Thibodeau said he believes his team established a style of play and young stars Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins as its bedrock during a 31-victory season that ended Wednesday in Houston.

“We put the foundation in,” Thibodeau said, “and now we can add layers to it.”

He identified improved shooting, toughness and defense — both shot-blocking in the interior and out on the wing — as the biggest needs if his team intends to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

As he said Wednesday’s loss to the Rockets, “It’s now going on 13 years of losing, I’m sick of it after one.”

The Wolves lost six games to finish the season. But they also rebounded better as the season progressed, Towns and Wiggins blossomed into offensive stars and the difference between points scored and allowed was 0.6 points behind Portland, the last team to make the playoffs in the West.

“It tells you you’re close,” Thibodeau said, “but you’re not there.”

Improvement will come if the team’s young players strengthen both their bodies and their skills over the summer, Thibodeau said.

“They also have to understand that, for this team to achieve and win, defense is synonymous with winning,” he said. “They have to understand the importance of that. And so, they’re going to have to change and improve.”

It’s also upon Thibodeau and general manager Scott Layden to mature the team by adding older, more experienced players through free agency and trades and by adding skill with a top-eight draft pick, if they don’t trade it away on draft night for a veteran(s).

“Right now, you look at them, it almost looks like we’re a college team,” Thibodeau said. “I think the importance of conditioning, being in the weight room, doing all those things will help the team along.”

After he and Layden made frugal decisions during last summer’s free agency, Thibodeau said his team has “great flexibility” to re-sign Wiggins, Towns and Zach LaVine to contract extensions these next two offseasons and to add established veterans either through signings or trades.

Retired Kevin Garnett’s $8 million salary comes off the team’s salary cap this summer. The Wolves also are expected to reach an agreement that will take all or much of injured Nikola Pekovic’s remaining $11.6 million salary for next season off their books.

Those two matters and the continued rise of the NBA’s cap will create room to sign Wiggins and LaVine to big contract extensions by next season’s opener if they choose. It’ll also create enough room, Thibodeau said, for them to be active in making other moves this summer.

He acknowledged money almost always is the deciding factor in free agency, but suggested the presence of Towns, Wiggins and others will make Minnesota an attractive destination.

“Cap space can help you in a lot of different ways,” he said. “You just have to make sure you use it wisely. What you’re doing is creating assets. So we have good, young players. We have picks. You can turn that into more assets. The big thing is how we develop the team. How do we improve the team?”

Thibodeau suggested the team’s second unit will be better when LaVine and Nemanja Bjelica return in the fall from injuries that ended each’s season prematurely, but also acknowledged the Wolves need more depth.

A scorer off the bench, Muhammad will be a restricted free agent in July.

“We like him,” Thibodeau said. “We’ll see how it works out. He’s an attacking player. He’s got toughness. He got better as the season went along as well, so we’re optimistic.”

Rubio’s shooting and scoring improved noticeably after the All-Star break. He finished the season with career highs in scoring (11.1), assists (9.1) and field-goal percentage (.402) after his name was prominent in trade discussions before February’s deadline.

Asked if Rubio will be the team’s starting point guard next season, Thibodeau said, “As of today, yeah … I think the three (-point shot) will be the next thing that comes. He’s right there. He’s shooting the ball with a lot more confidence, so those are good signs.”