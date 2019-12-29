IMPACT PLAYER: Darius Garland, Cleveland
The rookie point guard made the Wolves regret not being able to draft him by scoring five consecutive points that regained the lead for Cleveland at 86-80 with 2:30 left.
BY THE NUMBERS
29 Turnovers by the Cavs, a season high.
18 Team-leading points for the Wolves’ Jeff Teague, with leading scorers Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (flu) out.
35 Percent shooting for the Wolves (33-for-93, including 8-for-37 from three-point range).
STAFF REPORTS