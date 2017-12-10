Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler donned his fourth-quarter cape again.

Butler scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves clawed out a 97-92 victory over Dallas at Target Center Sunday night.

It gave the Wolves (16-11) their first winning streak since Nov. 17, and started off a five-game home stand the right way.

It was the second time this season the Wolves have won a game when not scoring 100 points. They are now 2-5 in those games.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Butler added six rebounds and five assists. Jamal Crawford scored 16, including two free throws with 16.4 seconds left that put the Wolves up three points.

All five Mavericks starters scored between 10 and 19 points, with Harrison Barnes scoring 19, Maxi Kleber 16 and Wes Matthews 14.

The Wolves had a five-point lead when Andrew Wiggins was fouled and went to the line for two free throws with 4:10 left.

He missed both of them.

At the other end Matthews hit a three-pointer, keying an 8-2 run that put Dallas up 90-89 with 2 minutes left on J.J. Barea’s shot off the glass.

Out of a time out Butler scored. After Barnes missed at the other end, Wiggins scored, putting the Wolves up three.

Out of a time out Barea was fouled and made both free throws with 24.9 seconds left, pulling the Mavericks within a point.

Fouled with 16.4 seconds left, Crawford made both free throws for a 95-92 lead. Out of a time out Matthews missed a three-pointer with 8.2 seconds left, and two free throws by Taj Gibson iced the game.

