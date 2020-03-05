GAME RECAP

Impact player

Malik Beasley, Timberwolves

A night after going 11-for-13 from the field, he continued his hot shooting, going 8-for-14 and hitting four of his eight three-pointers for 24 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

44% Wolves three-point shooting efficiency.

19 Turnovers for the Wolves.

18 Wolves points of 10 Bulls turnovers.

16-11 Points and rebounds for Naz Reid, a second consecutive double-double for the Wolves’ rookie center.

4 Wolves starters in double figures

CHRIS HINE