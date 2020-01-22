wolves gameday

7 p.m. at Chicago • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves slumping; LaVine isn't

Wolves update: In a season defined so far by two long losing streaks, the Wolves are trying not to let the second one get as out of control as the first. Minnesota started the season 10-8 before dropping 11 straight games from Dec. 1-23. The Wolves rebounded to win five of their next eight, but they have since lost six in a row — most recently 107-100 at home Monday to Denver — to fall into a tie for the second-worst record in the Western Conference (15-28) with the Kings. ... Karl-Anthony Towns had his best game of the three since returning from injury Monday, going for 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists while playing 35 minutes against the Nuggets. ... Guard Allen Crabbe, acquired in the Jeff Teague trade, made his Wolves debut against Denver and had three points in 16:41 of action.

Bulls update: Former Wolves guard Zach LaVine is making a bid to be a first-time All-Star when the game is held in Chicago next month. LaVine has started all 45 games for the Bulls, averaging 25 points. He has been even better lately, going for 30.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 11 January games. ... Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn, acquired by the Bulls along with LaVine in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Wolves in 2017, have also appeared in all 45 games for Chicago (16-29). Markkanen is the Bulls' second-leading scorer (14.9 ppg); Dunn is averaging 7.5 points and two steals a game.

michael rand