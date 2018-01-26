– The Timberwolves played reigning NBA champion Golden State twice in China during preseason play and again once for keeps in early November.

If Thursday’s 126-113 loss at Oracle Arena was a checkpoint on the way to the playoffs, they didn’t fare much better than the 24-point loss they suffered there more than two months ago.

This time they didn’t fare well without four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who missed his fourth consecutive game because of a sore knee.

“It was going to be a challenge for us coming in,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said, “but I thought we had our chances.”

One night after the Wolves surrendered 43 third-quarter points in a loss at Portland, the Warriors played their beautiful game, scoring on layups and three-point shots almost equally at will on their way to 74 points by halftime.

The Wolves rank in the top five in many offensive categories, but, just like Wednesday’s game against the Blazers, the math again didn’t add up against a Warriors team that chucks — and makes — three-pointers in bunches.

Kevin Durant (28 points) celebrated a Warriors basket as Wolves forward Nemanja Bjelica looked on with dismay in the first half.

On Thursday, the Warriors outscored the Wolves 63-18 in that category after three of Golden State’s four All-Stars — Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson — made 16 of their first 21 three-point attempts.

Thompson made his first six three-point attempts before he finally missed.

“They’re tough,” Wolves guard Jamal Crawford said. “You have to mentally stay locked with them for 24 seconds, possession and after possession after possession. Really, they’re just trying to find the confusion. They’re doing thing to try to confuse you and get miscommunication. Kudos to them, it’s tough to deal with.”

The Warriors built an 11-point lead in the first quarter and extended it to as much as 16 in the second quarter with accurate three-point shots and magnificent ball movement.

By game’s end, they outscored the Wolves 48-15 on fast-break points and racked up 37 assists on 48 baskets. Add it up from Tuesday’s home victory over New York and Thursday’s first half and the Warriors had 63 assists on 75 baskets over six quarters.

Every time the Wolves tried to draw close, Golden State simply shot their way back out to a big lead.

When the Wolves played through big man Karl-Anthony Towns (a 31-point, 11-rebound double-double) and point guard Jeff Teague for an 11-0 second-quarter run, the Warriors simply launched four consecutive threes.

Just like that, a lead shrunk from 14 points to a mere five soon increased to 70-56 just before halftime with a mix of the Warriors’ hot shooting and the Wolves’ defensive mishaps.

“I think it was both,” Towns said. “I think the defensive lapses led to them feeling like they got hot. They had a lot of confidence shooting the ball the rest of the night. We just have to play better defense.”

When the Wolves twice pulled within seven points again early in the fourth quarter, Golden State simply pushed and regained a 117-104 lead with 5:47 left after Durant galloped past Marcus Georges-Hunt for a lay-in at the rim.

Crawford tried to rally his teammates in his second game back from a sprained big toe with 21 points off the bench. But the closest he helped pull them was 117-111 with 4½ minutes left before Thompson answered with his seventh three of the game.