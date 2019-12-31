GAME RECAP

Impact player

Gorgui Dieng, Wolves

He did it on the glass and with defense late, scoring 11 points and grabbing 20 rebounds in another gutsy effort in place of Karl-Anthony Towns.

By the numbers

6 Wolves players in double-figure scoring.

9 Consecutive Wolves home losses before Monday.

15-7 The Wolves’ edge in second-chance points.

13-4 The Nets’ edge in fast-break points.

CHRIS HINE