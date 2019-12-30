7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn • Target Center • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves’ home drought at nine

Preview: The Timberwolves will try to win their first home game since Nov. 13 and end a nine-game losing streak at Target Center. They likely will have to do it again without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Andrew Wiggins (Illness). With the Nets likely without Kyrie Irving — who scored 50 points in a season-opening loss to the Wolves — this game may look a bit like Saturday’s Wolves-Cavs game. The Wolves won in overtime in Brooklyn in the season opener Oct. 23, part of Minnesota’s 4-1 start to the season. They are 7-18 since. The Nets have lost two straight and three of four. They lost by 10 at Houston on Saturday.

Players to watch: Wolves F Robert Covington is coming off a 14-point, seven rebound, three-assist and four-steal game vs. Cleveland. G Jeff Teague came off the bench to score 18 Saturday, his fifth straight game in double figures. Nets G Spencer Dinwiddie (17 points, 11 assists) and F Jarrett Allen (16 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles in Houston Saturday.

Numbers: The Wolves’ defensive rating of 101.9 over the past five games places them fifth in the NBA.

Injuries: Wolves’ Towns and Wiggins are questionable; F Jake Layman (toe) is out. Nets F Caris LeVert (thumb) and C Nicolas Clayton (hamstring) are questionable. G Irving (shoulder) is doubtful. F Davis Nwamba (Achilles) and F Kevin Durant (Achilles) are out.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD