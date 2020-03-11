HOUSTON — Tuesday in Houston marked the first game the Timberwolves played with the NBA's new media guidelines in place to guard against spread of COVID-19, an illness caused by exposure to a novel coronavirus.

There were no open locker rooms, and instead the Wolves used what once was the media dining room as their makeshift news conference room.

The podium everyone sat at was right next to a Pepsi machine.

But looming over the Wolves' 117-111 loss to the Rockets was the thought that this may be just the beginning of the NBA's precautions.

The Warriors announced they would play their Thursday game against Brooklyn without fans at its home arena, the Chase Center, after the mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, banned events with attendance larger than 1,000 people.

This may not be the only case. The Wolves players who were asked Tuesday all said they would not be fans of playing in front of no fans.

"I wouldn't enjoy it at all," guard D'Angelo Russell said. "It would be hard to get up for that. I don't even know what that would look like to be honest. I think you would hear the commentators over there the whole time. It'd be weird."

Forward Juancho Hernangomez echoed Russell's sentiments while also acknowledging the threat COVID-19 represents to public health.

"I will feel mad. We play for the fans. But the coronavirus is huge …" Hernangomez said. "We've got to be careful, know what the specialists say and trust their job. … We've got to keep doing what they say. It's not in our hands. Of course we want to play with the crowds. But I don't know about that."

The stop in Houston represented the first in a six-game road trip for the Wolves, and they aren't scheduled to play back at Target Center again until March 22. The trip also takes them through Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Portland, Phoenix and Utah.

Coach Ryan Saunders said he had faith in the NBA's leadership to do what's best for everyone involved.

"It would obviously be different, but this is a time in our country and time in the world that things will never be the same after going through something like this," Saunders said. "Obviously precautions need to be taken, and there's a reason the NBA and Commissioner [Adam] Silver are so forward thinking. It's because they exhaust all options and look at all situations and what should be done and what the best position [is] to put our fans, our players and our staff and everybody involved with the NBA in.

"So ... any decision that's made, we know it's for the best for our public health."

Saunders said he has had the team's medical personnel address players and go over the symptoms of the virus, how it is spread and the best preventive measures to guard against it, like frequent washing of hands and not signing autographs for fans.

"That's something our organization has really looked into what are the best precautions to take," Saunders said. "Guys are caring. You turn on the news, it's everywhere, as it should be right now. It's important that not just us in the NBA world, but people, take these precautions seriously."

Even if that means taking the step of not having fans attend games, as awkward as that may be.

"As a player, it would be terrible to play with no fans in an arena," forward Jake Layman said. "That'd be no fun. No fun at all to do that."