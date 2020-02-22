GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Gordon Hayward, Boston

Led the Celtics with 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting, helping Boston take advantage of the Wolves’ still-forming defense in the fourth quarter.

By the numbers

1-for-9 D’Angelo Russell’s three-point shooting.

56 Celtics points in the paint.

58-43 Rebounding edge for Boston.

Chris Hine