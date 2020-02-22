GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Gordon Hayward, Boston
Led the Celtics with 29 points on 12-for-17 shooting, helping Boston take advantage of the Wolves’ still-forming defense in the fourth quarter.
By the numbers
1-for-9 D’Angelo Russell’s three-point shooting.
56 Celtics points in the paint.
58-43 Rebounding edge for Boston.
Chris Hine
