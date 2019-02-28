GAME RECAP
Impact player
John Collins, Hawks
Helped lead the fourth-quarter charge for Atlanta with 34 points on 13 of 21 shooting to go with eight rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
19 Points off turnovers for Atlanta.
7 Misses on eight shots for Derrick Rose in the second half.
23 Second-chance points for the Hawks. They outrebounded the Wolves 65-47.
1 Basket in 11 shots for Dario Saric in 29 minutes.
CHRIS HINE
