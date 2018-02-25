MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves say All-Star guard Jimmy Butler underwent successful meniscus surgery on his right knee.
The team announced Sunday that the operation was performed by Dr. Diane Dahm at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Dahm is the team's orthopedic surgeon.
Butler will be sidelined indefinitely. The team says further updates on his progress will be issued as he begins rehabilitation.
The injury occurred Friday in a loss to the Houston Rockets.
Butler is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He has played in 56 games.
