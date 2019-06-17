The Timberwolves have made another addition to Ryan Saunders' coaching staff, and it's a familiar one to the team — Bryan Gates, a source confirmed to the Star Tribune.

Gates served as an assistant with the Wolves in the 2015-16 season and was close with the late Flip Saunders.

Gates is the third assistant the Wolves have hired for Ryan Saunders' staff following associate head coach David Vanterpool and Pablo Prigioni.

Gates also coached in New Orleans and in Sacramento, and was most recently on the Kings' staff under Dave Joerger for three seasons.

The Kings were picked to be one of the worst teams in the league prior to this season but finished 39-43 with several young players on the roster including Marvin Bagley III and De'Aaron Fox.

Gates carved his path to the NBA as coach of the Idaho Stampede of the D-League (now the G-League), where he was the two-time G-League coach of the year.