Wolters Kluwer, a provider of technical services to hospitals, banks, accounting and law firms, is on a hiring spree at its downtown Minneapolis office.

The Dutch-based company announced last week it aims to hire about 40 programmers and other data specialists to the Minneapolis office, which has already doubled in size to 131 employees from 62 three years ago.

The new hires will work on a relatively new product for law firms, called LegalView Bill Analyzer, that use artificial intelligence technology to help manage billing and reviews. "It's a solution we launched less than two years ago that fills an unmet need in analytics," Steven Meirink, executive vice president for Wolters Kluwer.

In addition to the current burst of hiring, Meirink said he anticipates another round later this year.

Overall, the firm employs about 700 Minnesotans, chiefly in its governance, risk and compliance business unit. About 470 work in St. Cloud in a business unit Wolters Kluwer acquired in 2001 that was originally known as Bankers Systems Inc.

Meirink said Wolters Kluwer is committed to building its presence in Minnesota, citing three law schools in the Twin Cities and sizable pools of technical and legal prospective employees.

"This is a robust talent market," he said. "I've been pleasantly surprised with the number of team members who bring a legal background to us."

Evan Ramstad