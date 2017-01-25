COLUMBUS, Ohio - Nate Mason looked at his driving lanes closing up fast, so he pulled up for a baseline jumper that caught nothing but air midway through the first half Wednesday at Ohio State.

Down 17 points all signs pointed toward this being another disappointing road effort by Richard Pitino’s Gophers men’s basketball team after winning its first two Big Ten road games this season.

Then pride kicked in.

The Gophers outscored the Buckeyes 12-0 to trail just five points at halftime. They were scrappier team in the second half, but a late run wasn’t enough to escape a fourth straight loss Wednesday, 78-72 at Value City Arena.

Minnesota (15-6, 3-5) used a 12-4 run in the second half to get within 68-66 on a three-pointer from Nate Mason with 4:19 left.

The Buckeyes (13-8, 3-5) extended it to a six-point margin after a three-pointer from Marc Loving with under a minute. But Akeem Springs answered with a three-pointer to cut it to 75-72 with 48.5 seconds remaining.

Minnesota guard Amir Coffey, center, is fouled as he goes up for a shot against Ohio State forward Andre Wesson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

The opportunity was there to steal another road victory, but the Gophers missed their last four shots of the game.

Mason had been going through a shooting slump since his 31-point game in a Jan. 1 overtime win at Purdue. But the junior point guard finished with 21 points on 7-for-18 shooting. Springs had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Loving and Trevor Thompson both had 19 points to lead the Buckeyes, who didn’t resemble the team that dropped a 78-68 game in Minneapolis earlier this month.

On the other side, Minnesota plays Saturday against Maryland at home looking to end its biggest slide since last season’s dismal 8-23 affair.

The last time the Gophers won at Value City Arena was when 31-year-old team radio analyst Spencer Tollackson was a freshman on a team that reached the NCAA tournament the only time under Dan Monson in 2004-05. They swept the Buckeyes that season.

If Pitino wants to make the NCAA tournament for the first time at Minnesota his team needs to find a way to get back to playing winning basketball. It wasn’t that long ago when the Gophers were on a three-game win streak after beating Ohio State following road wins at Purdue and Northwestern.

They were ranked in the top 25 for the first time in four years, but it had been downhill since.

First was an embarrassing 18-point loss at Michigan State, which swept the season series. Minnesota then blew a 14-point lead with a 20-turnover day in a 52-50 loss at Penn State Jan. 14.

Pitino admitted his team lacked confidence in back-to-back games, but the Gophers nearly upset Wisconsin in front of a sold out home crowd in Saturday’s 78-76 overtime loss.

Just when they thought they were getting close to getting back on track Wednesday’s dreadful start put the Gophers in a hole they couldn’t climb from.

Minnesota shot 4-for-16 from the field to open the game, while Ohio State started 7-for-9. The Buckeyes led 40-23 after a three-pointer from JaQuan Lyle with 3:09 left in the first half.

But Jordan Murphy’s putback was followed by consecutive three-pointers from Akeem Springs and Mason. Another offensive rebound score from Murphy at the halftime buzzer gave the Gophers new life trailing just 40-35.