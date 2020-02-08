– Former Vice President Joe Biden’s fourth-place finish in Iowa and his wobbly standing in New Hampshire are now testing the central premise of his candidacy — that he is the strongest Democrat to defeat President Donald Trump — and forcing his team to scramble to prove that claim before voters move on to other candidates.

It’s a striking departure from Biden’s self-assured posture throughout the campaign. He has said he is “the clear front-runner in the party.” His allies still cite his strength in general election polls constantly and have even featured them in his television commercials. He has spent months targeting Trump rather than driving a sustained message at his rival Democrats, and his attempts to do so at Friday night’s debate, while aggressive, did not appear to hurt other candidates.

Now, as he prepares for New Hampshire’s primary Tuesday, Biden’s campaign is confronting its greatest moment of peril to date, marked by worrisome polls, jittery donors and tensions within the staff.

“If your whole theory of the case is that I’m the electable one and I can win, and then you lose in the first state and possibly the second state, it sort of blows your entire message,” said Patti Solis Doyle, who served as Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager in 2008.

Another weak showing, some Democrats warn, could accelerate a flight of wealthy backers to Biden’s two most formidable moderate rivals: Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg. It could also jeopardize the former vice president’s strength in the later-voting, more diverse states he is counting on.

The setup of the primary calendar means that Biden is faltering before he has even had a chance to compete in states where he has broader support, like Nevada and South Carolina later in the month.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event Saturday in Manchester, N.H. The state’s primary is Tuesday.

And without a turnaround, he will not have the money to compete on Super Tuesday March 3, when 14 states, including Minnesota, go to the polls.

Troubled by Biden’s poor showing in Iowa, a number of his top supporters have been urging his campaign to make changes: Have the former vice president do more news media interviews. Spend more time engaged in retail politics. “Let Joe be Joe.”

“He has to get out there more, so people see him and talk to him,” said Biden’s national campaign co-chairman, Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, when asked what Biden needed to be doing differently. “When he does that, he wins people over.”

Last Wednesday, Biden appeared at a CNN town hall event and impressed many observers by speaking movingly about helping people who struggle with stuttering — as he once did. Afterward, a prominent New Hampshire Democrat cornered him.

That was great, state Sen. Lou D’Allesandro recalled telling him, impressed by the connection with the audience. Do more of that.

“He’s got to get into full-court press mode,” said D’Allesandro, a Biden supporter. “He’s got to be, every day, like he was at the CNN town hall meeting. If you want to be president, that’s what you’ve got to do.”

Yet Biden proceeded to go home to Delaware to prepare for Friday night’s debate, taking two days off the New Hampshire trail at one of the most uncertain, high-risk moments of his campaign before returning for the debate and a busy final weekend push.

Biden’s campaign leaders have been adamant that when they discuss electability, they are focused on the general election against Trump, arguing that the former vice president has the unique ability to both assemble a diverse coalition and to compete in the industrial Midwest.

“Joe Biden is a fighter,” said Andrew Bates, a spokesman for Biden’s campaign. “And he’s going to fight for every last delegate throughout this contest as millions of Democratic voters weigh in on who can actually go toe-to-toe with Donald Trump, win in key battleground states, take the Senate and turn progressive plans into reality.”

Biden is also supported by a super PAC, and his campaign said that Friday was his best debate day for online fundraising, but did not announce a number.

How Biden fares against his Democratic rivals in a nominating contest in a single state — especially in the heavily white states of Iowa and New Hampshire — is not necessarily predictive of how he would do in later contests, or against Trump in battleground states in a general election. But his loss in Iowa was not a narrow one. Of the 31 counties in Iowa that voted for Obama in the 2008 and 2012 elections only to flip to Trump in 2016, Biden won only one.

“I still believe it’s Biden’s race to lose,” said former Gov. Jim Hodges of South Carolina, who has endorsed Biden. “Nothing in Iowa changed my mind on that. Very little in New Hampshire can change my mind. Now you know, if he performs poorly in New Hampshire and Nevada, that’s not good, but I don’t anticipate that’s the case.”