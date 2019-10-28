NEW YORK — The WNBA and the Players Association have agreed to extend their labor agreement until the end of the year.
The 60-day extension Monday comes with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire Thursday.
The sides have been discussing a new deal for the past few months. Major issues include increased salaries, revenue sharing, travel and player health.
The CBA originally was supposed to expire in 2021. The players, however, decided to opt out of the deal last year, setting up Thursday's expiration date. The extension ends Dec. 31.
