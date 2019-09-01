Playoff picture

With one week to go in the WNBA’s 34-game regular season, all eight playoff spots have been clinched, but teams are still jockeying for positioning.

The top two seeds advance directly to the best-of-five semifinals, and the third and fourth seeds advance directly to the single-elimination second round. The bottom four will play in the single-elimination first round, with the fifth and sixth seeds having home court.

The Lynx, who will be making their ninth consecutive playoff appearance, can rise no higher than sixth. They hold the tiebreaker (season series) over Chicago and Phoenix but not Seattle.

Current standings

1. Washington 23-8

2. Connecticut 22-9

3. Los Angeles 19-11

4. Las Vegas 19-12

5. Chicago 18-13

6. Lynx 16-15

7. Seattle 15-15

8. Phoenix 15-15