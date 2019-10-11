Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81
Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut 90, Washington 86
Thursday, Oct. 10: Washington 89, Connecticut 78
It's a shame Paul Fenton isn't here to see the Wild mess he helped make
It's been barely two months since the Wild abruptly fired general manager Paul Fenton only a little over a year into his tenure, replacing him…
Gophers
College hockey's long season is just what Bob Motzko and his young Gophers need
The coach knows he'll go through peaks and valleys with a team that has 11 freshmen. 'I'm good with that,' he said.
Gophers
Hoops or pucks? Taylor Heise's choice works well for Gophers women's hockey team
The sophomore center leads Minnesota in scoring and continues to develop her game.
Lynx
Bringing it home: Delle Donne, Mystics earn 1st WNBA crown
Elena Delle Donne felt cursed. Every time she made it to the game's biggest stage, she was hindered by injuries.
Sports
Federer, Djokovic both lose in Shanghai quarterfinals
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went from perfectly unbeatable to unbelievably beaten in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.