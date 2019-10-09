Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81
Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut 90, Washington 86
Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
Puck Drop
'Gabbie and Maddie Show' has Minnesota Duluth seeking NCAA breakthrough
With high-scoring forward Gabbie Hughes and gold medal-winning goalie Maddie Rooney, the Bulldogs are aiming high.
Vikings
Concussion PSA compares youth football dangers to smoking
Everybody seems to be having fun when the kids in a new public service announcement are just playing football, until one boy is thrown to the ground and the background music turns ominous.
Puck Drop
As banners pile up, Minnesota Duluth coach Scott Sandelin appreciates the journey
The Bulldogs have won the past two NCAA championships and have a team loaded for a three-peat. Getting there, the coach knows, will take a lot of work.
Wolves
Media events canceled in China for NBA preseason game
In response to the NBA defending Daryl Morey's freedom of speech, Chinese officials took it away from the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.All of…
Twins
Kershaw blows late lead as Dodgers lose, Nationals advance
Clayton Kershaw might very well go into the Hall of Fame one day on the strength of his amazing regular-season success — dragging behind him a painful October history he would rather forget.