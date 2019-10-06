Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Washington 95, Connecticut 86
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Connecticut 99, Washington 87
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington 94, Connecticut 81
Tuesday, Oct 8: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Cousins, Thielen lead Vikings in dominant win over Giants
So much for the Minnesota Vikings being one dimensional. The passing game is back in synch with the run.
MN United
Sounders take 2nd in West with 1-0 win over Minnesota
Roman Torres scored in the 29th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Sunday in the regular-season finale to finish second in the Western Conference.
MN United
Loons shut out in season finale; will host LA Galaxy in MLS playoffs
Seattle on Sunday topped the Loons 1-0 and Houston's victory over LA Galaxy put Minnesota into fourth place and a home playoff date.
Vikings
Cousins finds Thielen for two TDs, Vikings beat Giants 28-10
Kirk Cousins passed for 306 yards and Dalvin Cook rolled up 216 yards of offense in Sunday's road win.
Local
More Homer Hankies should arrive in Twin Cities today
Demand has exceeded expectations, with more than 200,000 sold so far