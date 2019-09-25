Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
Seattle 84, Minnesota 74
Los Angeles 92, Seattle 69
Las Vegas 93, Chicago 92
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Washington 97, Las Vegas 95
Thursday, Sept. 19: Washington 103, Las Vegas 91
Sunday, Sept. 22: Las Vegas 92, Washington 75
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington 94, Las Vegas 90
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Connecticut 84, Los Angeles 75
Thursday, Sept. 19: Connecticut 94, Los Angeles 68
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut 78, Los Angeles 56
Sunday, Sept. 29: Connecticut at Washington, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 1: Washington at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6: Washington at Connecticut, 3:30 p.m.
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: Connecticut at Washington, 8 p.m.
Lynx
Mystics top Aces 94-90, advance to WNBA Finals
The Washington Mystics are heading back to the WNBA Finals, and this time they believe they have the depth and versatility to win it all.
Twins
Gibson willing to take on any role for Twins postseason
Twins starter Kyle Gibson said he told Rocco Baldelli: " Wherever you think is best that I can help the team, that's where I'm going to go." Tuesday, it meant pitching the seventh and eighth innings.
Twins
Rosario answers challenge from Tigers; Twins trim magic number to two
Eddie Rosario made Detroit pay for intentionally walking Nelson Cruz. Rosario belted a crucial two-run double, the winning margin to open the three-game road series.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Brewers, Twins on brink of some bubbly
A look at what's happening around the majors Wednesday:BREWING SOME BUBBLYThe Brewers are on the verge of another postseason berth. Milwaukee can lock up an…
Twins
Ramírez hits slam, 3-run shot in return, Indians rout ChiSox
José Ramírez put on quite a show in his return to the lineup.