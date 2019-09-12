Chicago 105, Phoenix 76
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, 10 p.m.
TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Soler hits 2 homers, Royals beat White Sox 8-6
Jorge Soler hit a pair of two-run homers among his career high-matching four hits, leading the Kansas City Royals to an 8-6 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night.
Twins
Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson feeling better, preparing to start Thursday
He's sleeping better and regaining strength. Now Kyle Gibson will see if it will help his pitching.Gibson will take the ball Thursday when the…
Twins
Flowers, Keuchel help Braves beat Phillies 3-1
Dallas Keuchel made the Philadelphia Phillies look foolish for not calling him when he was available.
MN United
Colorado Rapids secure 2-1 win over LA Galaxy
Cole Bassett and Nicolás Mezquida scored six-minutes apart late in the second half and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Twins
Moustakas hits 2 HRs, Brewers minus Yelich top Marlins 7-5
Mike Moustakas celebrated his 31st birthday in style.