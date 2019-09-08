No. 8 Phoenix at No. 5 Chicago, 8 p.m.
No. 7 Minnesota at No. 6 Seattle, 10 p.m.
TBD at No. 3 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
TBD at No. 4 Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Washington at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Washington, TBA
Tuesday, Sept. 17: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19: TBD at Connecticut, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 24: Connecticut at TBD, TBA
x-Thursday, Sept. 26: TBD at Connecticut, TBA
Sunday, Sept. 29: TBD
Tuesday, Oct. 1: TBD
Sunday, Oct. 6: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct 8: TBD
x-Thursday, Oct. 10: TBD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
After big contract for Jones, rough opener for Falcons
For Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons, there will be many games in their future together when the two-time All-Pro takes over and leads the team to victory.
Twins
Abreu, Mendick homer as White Sox beat Angels 5-1
With AL batting leader Tim Anderson getting a day off, rookie Danny Mendick took advantage of a chance to fill in at shortstop.
Vikings
Cook, Harris spark Vikings to 28-12 victory over Atlanta
Dalvin Cook scored a pair of touchdowns in a new-look offense and Anthony Harris had two interceptions and a fumble recovery to lead the defense to a 28-12 victory over Atlanta.
Lynx
Delle Donne helps Mystics win 26th game of season
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, making WNBA history along the way, and the regular-season champion Washington Mystics raced past the Chicago Sky 100-86 on Sunday.
Lynx
Cambage, Wilson help Aces beat Mercury, clinch No. 4 seed
Liz Cambage had 21 points and A'ja Wilson scored eight of her 20 points in the final three-plus minutes to help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Phoenix Mercury 98-89 on Sunday, clinching the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.