Phoenix 101, Dallas 83

Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68

Washington 96, Los Angeles 64

Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86

Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87, OT

Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA

Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington 87, Atlanta 84

Tuesday, Aug. 28: Atlanta 78, Washington 75

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta 81, Washington 76

Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA

x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA

Thursday, Sept. 6: TBD, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 9: TBD, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept 12: TBD, TBA

x-Friday, Sept. 14: TBD, TBA

x-Sunday, Sept. 16: TBD, 8 p.m.