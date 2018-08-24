Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68
Washington 96, Los Angeles 64
Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86
Sunday, Aug. 26: Phoenix at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA
TBD
South Metro
Zebra mussels found in 3 more Twin Cities lakes
The lakes are Bald Eagle Lake north of White Bear Lake, Lake Johanna in Arden Hills and Lake Isabelle near Hastings, the DNR said.
Minneapolis
Friday sporting events to bring huge traffic to downtown Mpls.
Football, boxing, volleyball and baseball will bring an extra 100,000 people downtown.
Twins
Cahill, A's fall 6-4 to Twins, take 2nd straight loss
With a two-run double by pinch-hitter Mitch Garver, the Minnesota Twins overtook Oakland starter Trevor Cahill in the fourth inning on their way to a 6-4 victory Thursday night that gave the Athletics consecutive losses for only the second time in more than two months.
