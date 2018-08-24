Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68
Washington 96, Los Angeles 64
Phoenix at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26: Phoenix-Connecticut winner at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Phoenix-Connecticut winner at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Phoenix-Connecticut winner, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Phoenix-Connecticut winner, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Phoenix-Connecticut winner at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: Washington at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Washington at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at Washington, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at Washington, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Washington at Atlanta, TBA
TBD
