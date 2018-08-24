Phoenix 101, Dallas 83
Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68
Washington 96, Los Angeles 64
Phoenix at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 26: Los Angeles at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at Los Angeles, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at Los Angeles, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: Los Angeles at Seattle, TBA
Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
x-Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at TBD, TBA
x-Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Atlanta, TBA
TBD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Kirk Cousins to get better measure of Vikings' offense — at last — against Seahawks
Vikings starters will get a long look tonight in third game of the preseason
Twins
Rays complete 4-game sweep by beating Royals 4-3
A throwing error on Kevin Kiermaier's bases-loaded grounder in the ninth inning helped the Tampa Bay Rays complete a four-game sweep by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Thursday night.
South Metro
Memorial dedicated to beloved Simley High School student who died returns
Marker had been in storage since the school built its new football stadium five years ago.
Gophers
Fleck effect: What's a realistic expectation for Gophers in Year 2?
Fleck showed in his first job that he can turn a program around quickly. Can he do it again, this time in the Big Ten?
Lynx
BC-BKL--Mercury-Sun,LongBox
Percentages: FG .536, FT .923.3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Taurasi 5-10, January 2-5, Talbot 2-5, Bonner 1-5, Mitchell 0-1, Turner 0-1).Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 10…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.