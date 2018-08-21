Dallas vs. Phoenix at Tempe, Ariz., 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

TBD at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

TBD at Connecticut, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Seattle at TBD, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 2: Seattle at TBD, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Seattle, TBA

Sunday, Aug. 26: TBD at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 28: TBD at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31: Atlanta at TBD, TBA

Sunday, Sept. 2: Atlanta at TBD, TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 4: TBD at Atlanta, TBA

TBD