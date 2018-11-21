NEW YORK — The Associated Press polled a panel of WNBA coaches and general managers for a mock draft of the first round this spring. Panelists were limited to college seniors and eligible foreign players, and they could not offer a pick for their own team. While last season there was a clear-cut No. 1 in A'ja Wilson, there is no consensus top pick this year.
The AP will periodically update the draft board.
First Round:
Las Vegas: Teaira McCowan , Mississippi State. The Aces franchise has the No. 1 pick for the third year in a row and can add a dominant post player to complement Wilson.
New York: Asia Durr , Louisville. The Liberty have many holes to fill. Getting a scoring guard who can create her own shot would help.
Indiana: Kalani Brown , Baylor. The Fever could use a big post player, and the 6-foot-8 Brown would fill that role well.
Chicago: Napheesa Collier , UConn. New coach James Wade could add another strong wing to the young nucleus the Sky are building.
Dallas: Katie Lou Samuelson , UConn. Would give Dallas a much-needed consistent threat from the outside to potentially complement Liz Cambage and Skylar Diggins.
Minnesota: Arike Ogunbowale , Notre Dame. Definitely knows how to hit the big shot after connecting on game-winners in the Final Four and NCAA title game last season.
Los Angeles: Sophia Cunningham , Missouri. The 6-foot-1 Cunningham was an All-SEC pick last season who averaged 18.5 points and 4.7 rebounds. She could provide another offensive spark.
Phoenix: Kristine Anigwe , California. Would give Phoenix an athletic post player who knows how to score and rebound. She has had a dynamic start to her senior year, putting up 61 points and 35 rebounds combined in the first two games.
Connecticut: Xu Han , China. The 19-year-old Chinese star had 20 points against the U.S. in the FIBA World Cup in September. She's 6-foot-9 and only starting to tap into her talent. She might be a few years away for coach Curt Miller, but could be a nice find.
Washington: Ezi Magbegor , Australia. Decided to play professional basketball at home instead of going to a U.S. college. She's 6-foot-4 and athletic and will be a difficult guard for opposing teams. She'd give coach Mike Thibault another solid post player to go along with LaToya Sanders.
Atlanta: Jessica Shepard , Notre Dame. A terrific rebounder and scorer, Shepard showed last season at Notre Dame she can compete against elite-level players. She was instrumental in the Irish winning the national championship.
Seattle: Caliya Robinson , Georgia. A 6-foot-3 shot blocker who can also score would give Seattle another solid post player to go with Natasha Howard.
