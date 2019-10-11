2019 — Washington Mystics
2018 — Seattle Storm
2017 — Minnesota Lynx
2016 — Los Angeles Sparks
2015 — Minnesota Lynx
2014 — Phoenix Mercury
2013 — Minnesota Lynx
2012 — Indiana Fever
2011 — Minnesota Lynx
2010 — Seattle Storm
2009 — Phoenix Mercury
2008 — Detroit Shock
2007 — Phoenix Mercury
2006 — Detroit Shock
2005 — Sacramento Monarchs
2004 — Seattle Storm
2003 — Detroit Shock
2002 — Los Angeles Sparks
2001 — Los Angeles Sparks
2000 — Houston Comets
1999 — Houston Comets
1998 — Houston Comets
1997 — Houston Comets
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
A look at the NFL in the fabulous 1950s
FRANCHISES: In 1950 the NFL merged with the All-America Football Conference and the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Colts joined the league. Also,…
Sports
Federer, Djokovic both lose in Shanghai quarterfinals
Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic went from perfectly unbeatable to unbelievably beaten in the quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters.
Lynx
Bringing it home: Delle Donne, Mystics earn 1st WNBA crown
Elena Delle Donne felt cursed. Every time she made it to the game's biggest stage, she was hindered by injuries.
Sports
It's a shame Paul Fenton isn't here to see the Wild mess he helped make
It's been barely two months since the Wild abruptly fired general manager Paul Fenton only a little over a year into his tenure, replacing him…
Gophers
College hockey's long season is just what Bob Motzko and his young Gophers need
The coach knows he'll go through peaks and valleys with a team that has 11 freshmen. 'I'm good with that,' he said.