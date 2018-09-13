2018 — Seattle Storm
2017 — Minnesota Lynx
2016 — Los Angeles Sparks
2015 — Minnesota Lynx
2014 — Phoenix Mercury
2013 — Minnesota Lynx
2012 — Indiana Fever
2011 — Minnesota Lynx
2010 — Seattle Storm
2009 — Phoenix Mercury
2008 — Detroit Shock
2007 — Phoenix Mercury
2006 — Detroit Shock
2005 — Sacramento Monarchs
2004 — Seattle Storm
2003 — Detroit Shock
2002 — Los Angeles Sparks
2001 — Los Angeles Sparks
2000 — Houston Comets
1999 — Houston Comets
1998 — Houston Comets
1997 — Houston Comets
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Red Sox reach 100 wins for 1st time since '46, beat Jays 1-0
The scoreboards at Fenway Park were all flashing "100 WINS" to celebrate the Red Sox reaching the milestone for the first time since Ted Williams returned from World War II.
Vikings
'C'mon now': Rhodes knows Rodgers can quickly end Vikings' run vs. Packers
Hobbled or at full strength, Aaron Rodgers is a persistent threat to the Vikings.
Vikings
Access Vikings: 'It's Packers week'
With Vikings fans' favorite rivalry up next, reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down all that is happening in anticipation of game two against Green Bay. Will Aaron Rodgers play? How will Kirk Cousins handle his first game as a Viking at Lambeau Field?
Vikings
Smith on receiving defensive player award: 'It's because a lot of other guys did their job'
Vikings safety Harrison Smith was honored this past week by being chosen as the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against San Francisco. Although he appreciates the acknowledgement, he gave credit to the "collective unit" that he plays with as he can't do his job without them.
Vikings
Cook, Cousins work well together and hope it will pay off against Packers
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Kirk Cousins have learned to work together not only in the running game, but also in the passing game. Cousins has confidence in Cook with his ability to catch the ball, and the two know the upcoming game against the Packers is an important one in which they will bring their partnership fully.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.