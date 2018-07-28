WNBA All-Star rosters

Team Delle Donne

• Elena Delle Donne, Washington

• Sue Bird, Seattle

• Breanna Stewart, Seattle

• Diana Taurasi, Phoenix

• Sylvia Fowles, Lynx

DeWanna Bonner, Phoenix

Seimone Augustus, Lynx

Brittney Griner, Phoenix

Kayla McBride, Las Vegas

Kristi Toliver, Washington

A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas

Coach: Dan Hughes, Seattle

Team Parker

• Candace Parker, Los Angeles

• Liz Cambage, Dallas

• Angel McCoughtry, Atlanta

• Chelsea Gray, Los Angeles

• Maya Moore, Lynx

Tina Charles, New York

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Dallas

Jewell Loyd, Seattle

Chiney Ogwumike, Connecticut

Rebekkah Brunson, Lynx

Allie Quigley, Chicago

Coach: Sandy Brondello, Phoenix

• starters