i-injured will not play
s-starters
x-first-time All-Star selection
Golf
Column: Lowry's British Open win caps off big year in majors
Winning the British Open didn't sink in right away for Shane Lowry.
Gophers
NCAA punishes DePaul for basketball recruiting violation
The NCAA suspended DePaul men's basketball coach Dave Leitao for the first three games of the regular season Tuesday, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff.
Sports
Russian boxer, 28, dies after suffering brain injury in ring
Boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.
Vikings
Vikings open camp for new season but 'expectations and the pressure are no different'
If the Vikings' window to win with their largely homegrown collection of talent isn't closing, it's unlikely to get any wider. The 2019 training camp, then, is about moving on from the letdown of 2018.
Twins
Canó's 1st 3-homer game leads Mets over Padres 5-2
Robinson Canó hit three home runs, breaking loose from a season-long slump in a huge way and leading Jason Vargas and the New York Mets over the San Diego Padres 5-2 Tuesday night.