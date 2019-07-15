x-first-time All-Star selection
Team draft held July 25
Twins
Twins won't hesitate to ride Michael Pineda, if he keeps pitching well
The righthander has a 2.83 ERA over his past five starts, leaving any lingering elbow concerns behind.
Twins
The Twins' homestand is a sweet July treat
In their first extended homestand in nearly a month, the Twins will play nine games in nine days against three teams at Target Field.
Twins
MVP Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium
In hoops, Giannis Antetokounmpo is court royalty. But in baseball, he's a complete rookie.
Wolves
AP source: Simmons, 76ers agree to $170 million, 5-year deal
The Philadelphia 76ers and star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The max deal is the latest big commitment by a team expected to make a serious push at its first NBA championship since 1983.
Twins
Cubs get catcher Maldonado from Royals for LHP Montgomery
The Chicago Cubs have acquired catcher Martin Maldonado in a trade with Kansas City that sent left-hander Mike Montgomery to the Royals.