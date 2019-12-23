NEW YORK — Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards' loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night.
The NBA said the fans involved have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events and the ticket-holders' seats have been revoked.
Thomas is averaging 1.6 points and 4.8 assists in his first season with Washington.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Lock, Lindsay lead Broncos to 27-17 win over reeling Lions
By his own critique, Drew Lock's celebratory shuffle dance was shaky at best.
Gophers
Diane carries CS Northridge over San Francisco State 85-50
Lamine Diane had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Cal State Northridge romped past San Francisco State 85-50 on Sunday.
Sports
Minnesota Scene: Thunstrom's fourth goal of series helps Whitecaps sweep
Allie Thunstrom, who had a hat trick Saturday, added another goal Sunday as the Minnesota Whitecaps completed a weekend sweep of the winless Connecticut Whale with a 2-1 victory in Danbury, Conn.
Vikings
Wentz, Eagles deny Dallas the NFC East title with 17-9 win
Carson Wentz ran off the field with his arms raised in triumph, a defining victory for a criticized QB that led an Eagles team limping toward the finish to first in the NFC East.
Vikings
Ravens win 11th in a row, clinch top seed in AFC playoffs
Lamar Jackson has the Baltimore Ravens soaring to new heights.