WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards guard-forward Jordan McRae will have surgery on his right ring finger after injuring it in the team's season-opening loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Wizards said Thursday that McRae has a fracture in the tip of the finger.
He will have the operation Friday and McRae's status will be re-evaluated next week.
McRae had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists in Washington's 108-100 loss at Dallas on Wednesday night.
