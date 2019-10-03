WASHINGTON — Washington Wizards backup center Ian Mahinmi will miss the start of the regular season because of a strained right Achilles tendon, joining the team's long list of injured players.
The Wizards said Thursday that Mahinmi "will be treated conservatively" and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.
Washington is currently holding training camp. Its first regular-season game is Oct. 23 at Dallas.
Wizards point guard John Wall is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season because of a ruptured Achilles tendon.
Other injured Wizards include Isaiah Thomas, Troy Brown Jr. and C.J. Miles.
