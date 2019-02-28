NAIROBI, Kenya — At least one person was injured in a powerful explosion late Thursday in the Somalia capital, Mogadishu, in what police said was a failed bid to assassinate the chief judge of the country's appeals court.

Militants detonated a car bomb near the residence of Judge Abshir Omar along Maka Almukarramah Road, and security forces stationed outside the house fought off gunmen who tried to force their way into Omar's house, police officer Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press.

At least one person was injured by a grenade that was thrown into the house before the assailants escaped, Hussein said.

Two witnesses near the scene reported the sound of gunfire followed the blast.

The witnesses, shopkeeper Ahmed Mohamed and area resident Fatima Nur, also said the noises seemed to come from the judge's residence.

Attacks claimed by Islamic extremists frequently happen in the Horn of Africa nation.

The militant group Al-Shabab, which opposes Somalia's federal government and wants to impose sharia law, has carried out many deadly attacks inside Somalia and elsewhere in the region, including in neighboring Kenya.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Thursday's attack.