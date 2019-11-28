– President Donald Trump was cranky when they spoke on the phone in September, Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland told members of Congress, but his words were clear: Trump wanted no quid pro quo with Ukraine.

"This is Ambassador Sondland speaking to me," Trump said outside the White House last week, looking down to read notes he had taken of Sondland's testimony. Here's my response. … 'I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo.' "

Sondland's recollection of a phone conversation that he said took place on Sept. 9 has emerged as a centerpiece of Trump's defense as House Democrats argue in an impeachment inquiry that he abused his office to pressure Ukraine to investigate Democrats.

However, no other witness testimony or documents have emerged that corroborate Sondland's description of a call that day.

Trump himself, in describing the conversation, has referred only to the ambassador's account of the call, which — based on Sondland's activities — would have occurred before dawn in Washington. And the White House has not located a record in its switchboard logs of a call between Trump and Sondland on Sept. 9, according to an administration official who, like others in this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

But there is evidence of another call between Trump and Sondland that occurred a few days earlier — one with a very different thrust, in which the president made clear that he wanted his Ukrainian counterpart to personally announce investigations into Trump's political opponents.

The conflicting information raises serious questions about the accuracy of Sondland's account, one that Trump has embraced to counter a growing body of evidence that he and his allies pressured Ukraine for his own political benefit.

The president's argument that the call proves he was not seeking favors from Ukraine is undercut by the timing: At the end of August, White House lawyers had briefed Trump on the existence of a whistleblower complaint describing the administration's pressure campaign on Ukraine and the possibility that Trump abused his power, according to a person familiar with the situation. By early September, the president had also begun to confront public questions about why U.S. aid to Ukraine was stalled.

So if Trump did tell Sondland flatly that he wanted "no quid pro quo," he did so knowing there was growing scrutiny of his posture toward Ukraine.

The way witnesses describe a call between the two men in early September is not as favorable for Trump as Sondland's version of a Sept. 9 call with the president. According to their testimony, Trump said he was not seeking a "quid pro quo," but he also relayed a specific demand to the ambassador: that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky personally and publicly announce the investigations Trump was seeking.

After Sondland described that conversation to him on Sept. 7, then-National Security Council official Tim Morrison had a sinking feeling, he told acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, as both men later testified.

Morrison told lawmakers he "did not think it was a good idea for the Ukrainian president to … involve himself in our politics," according to a transcript of his closed-door deposition. He was so concerned about Sondland's description of his conversation with the president that he said he reported it to White House lawyers, Morrison said.

Sondland did not initially disclose that earlier conversation with Trump when he first gave a closed-door deposition to the House. After Morrison and Taylor described it in their testimony, he said later that he would not challenge their recollections.

Through his attorney Robert Luskin, Sondland declined to comment on the discrepancies in descriptions of the call.

Spokesmen for the House Intelligence Committee and the White House declined to comment.

The contradictory descriptions muddy the testimony of a key witness who has been cited repeatedly by both sides as they press opposing arguments about the president's actions.

Sondland provided Democrats with potent ammunition by changing his initial testimony to declare unequivocally that there was a quid pro quo: the announcement of the investigations in exchange for a White House visit for Zelensky. But he also boosted Trump by repeatedly describing the Sept. 9 phone conversation in which he said the president denied such an arrangement.

Trump himself has not offered any firsthand recollection of a conversation with Sondland, referring back only to the ambassador's description. Last week, after Sondland's public testimony, Trump spoke to reporters while holding a pad of paper with fragments of Sondland's testimony written in capital letters in black marker: "I WANT NOTHING" and "TELL ZELLINKSY [sic] TO DO THE RIGHT THING."

"I would say that means it's all over," Trump said.