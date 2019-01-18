LONDON — A witness has described how he helped Queen Elizabeth II's husband out of his car after it rolled over in an accident on a busy road known for safety issues in eastern England.

Motorist Roy Warne told the BBC on Friday that he helped Prince Philip out of his Land Rover through either the sunroof or the windscreen after it came to rest on its side in Thursday's accident.

Asked if the prince was trapped, Warne said: "Yes, he was. I asked him to move his left leg and that freed his right leg and then I helped him get out."

The 97-year-old prince was checked by a doctor after the accident and determined to be fine.

By coincidence, authorities in the area had planned to consider lowering the speed limit in the area on Friday.