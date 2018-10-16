BARRON, Wis. — Police say a girl resembling a missing, endangered Wisconsin teen has been spotted at a gas station in Florida.

Authorities have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since early Monday when her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, in far western Wisconsin.

Miami police say a witness reported seeing a girl fitting Jayme's description in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed, bearded men at a gas station Monday afternoon. Miami is about 1,700 miles (2,735 kilometers) south of Barron.

Barron County sheriff's officials haven't commented on the report.

Deputies responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs around 1 a.m. Monday. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says gunshots were involved, but he stopped short of saying that's how they died.