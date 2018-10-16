BARRON, Wis. — Police say a girl resembling a missing, endangered Wisconsin teen has been spotted at a gas station in Florida.
Authorities have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since early Monday when her parents were found dead in their home in Barron, in far western Wisconsin.
Miami police say a witness reported seeing a girl fitting Jayme's description in a black Ford Explorer with two well-dressed, bearded men at a gas station Monday afternoon. Miami is about 1,700 miles (2,735 kilometers) south of Barron.
Barron County sheriff's officials haven't commented on the report.
Deputies responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 56-year-old James Closs and 46-year-old Denise Closs around 1 a.m. Monday. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says gunshots were involved, but he stopped short of saying that's how they died.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.