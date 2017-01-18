A former Marine who said he wanted “internet fame” testified Wednesday morning said it was what compelled him to attend and film ongoing protests in north Minneapolis in November 2015, days before Allen Scarsella returned and fired into the crowd, wounding five.

Scarsella, 24, who has been jailed since the Nov. 23 shooting, is standing trial in Hennepin County District Court on charges of felony first-degree assault and inciting a riot. Prosecutors say Scarsella’s racist beliefs ultimately led to the shooting, while his defense attorney argued that Scarsella is on trial for his actions, not his opinions, and that he fired in self-defense after the protesters attacked his group as they stood alongside a fence.

The prosecution’s first witness, 33-year-old Julio Suarez, said he met Scarsella on the internet message board 4chan in Summer 2015. On Nov. 19 they visited the encampment created in the wake of Jamar Clark’s shooting death during a struggle with two Minneapolis police officers. While en route, Suarez filmed a video of the two that was played for the jury.

“We are locked and loaded,” a masked Suarez says on the video, holding up a black pistol. As he flashes the gun, he explains amid racial slurs that the men are headed to the Black Lives Matter protest outside Minneapolis’ Fourth Precinct police headquarters. Their mission, he says, is “a little reverse cultural enriching.” “We’re going to make the fire rise,” he said.

“We’re gonna see if we can have ourselves a little look-see,” adds Scarsella, also masked, who identifies himself as “BlackPowderRanger.”

Suarez tells viewers — fellow contributors to the message board where racist comments are sometimes posted, to stay tuned. “Stay white,” he says as he signs off.

Suarez, who is Hispanic, testified that the comment was “Just a joke to get on 4chan, especially ironic because I’m a person of color.”

Later that night, Suarez filmed the two of them at the protest while they dressed in camouflage coats and covered their faces.

At one point in the video Suarez references a “master race,” then adds: “I really shouldn’t be yelling about master race out here. At the end of the day, if I get in trouble, if I get in trouble for master race, there’s only one final solution.”

On the stand, Suarez said he shot the videos because he “thought it was opportunity to get a lot of notoriety . in hindsight it was very stupid.”

Those videos would later be shared among protesters. Four days after the initial visit, Scarsella and three others — but not Suarez — decided to return to the Fourth Precinct. They were quickly recognized by the protesters. In about a minute, eight shots were fired. One man still has a bullet in his body; another had to have rods and screws permanently put into his leg.

Nathan Gustavsson, 22, of Hermantown; Daniel Macey, 27, of Pine City, and Joseph Backman, 28, of Eagan, stand charged with second-degree riot and aiding an offender for being present the night of the shooting.

Suarez, who was arrested but never charged in connection with the protest shootings, described himself on a cache of a now-deleted Instagram profile as a former Marine infantryman and Iraq war veteran, as well as a firearms model and supporter of the Second Amendment.

He also appeared to be well-known on /k/, a popular 4chan weapons message board. There, he was known as SaigaMarine, among other monikers, and news of his arrest reverberated among the anonymous users.

“What an idiot,” one wrote shortly after the shooing in 2015. “Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Never should’ve trolled that protest so hard.”

Testimony resumes this afternoon.